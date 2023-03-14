e-Crop registration covers in 1,84,663 acres

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): In East Godavari district, e-crop registration has been completed in 1,84,663 acres for the 2022-23 Rabi season and 98.07 per cent of the farmers have completed e-KYC.

District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao told the media here on Monday that e-crop has been registered in 48,04,708 acres in this rabi season across the State. Although February 10 was initially fixed as the last date for e-Crop registration, the deadline has been extended to March 4 for the benefit of farmers. The staff of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) informed the farmers and registered every cultivated crop in e-crop, he added.

The officer said that the e-crop draft list was put on display at RBKs in all the villages of the district on March 10. He said the e-crop draft list will be kept for social inspection from March 13 to 17 and then the village meeting (Grama Sabha) will be held.

In these village meetings, the details of the farmers in the list will be read out. If there are any objections to the draft list, he asked the farmers to contact Rythu Bharosa Kendra staff for amendment. Madhava Rao revealed that e-KYC is mandatory for the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, subsidy on fertilisers and other schemes.