YCP Faces Setback as Migration to TDP Increases in Mylavaram Constituency

In a surprising turn of events, the YCP in Mylavaram Constituency is experiencing a significant migration of members to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The emigration tension in the region is on the rise, with villages like Vellatoor witnessing a decline in population as residents move to nearby Konni villages.

The observers from the YCP head office who were hoping to stem the tide of migration are facing an uphill battle as more and more people are joining the TDP, particularly in the presence of Kotami MLA candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad. Prasad, known for his strong leadership, is actively working to strengthen the party in the constituency.

As part of the election campaign, Prasad and his team are coordinating with village-to-village party ranks to welcome and integrate the migrating YCP members. The alliance of TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP is also working in tandem to bring about positive results by incorporating new members and their suggestions.

The leaders and activists of the alliance are visiting various villages, engaging with local leaders, and actively involving everyone in the campaign. The migration festival in the region is in full swing, signaling a significant shift in political dynamics in Mylavaram Constituency.