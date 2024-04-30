Former YCP Mandal Convenor and Society Chairman along with 1000 followers join TDP in Vinjamuru Mandal rally

In a significant development in Vinjamuru Mandal, the YCP suffered a setback as former Mandal Convener Guvvala Krishna Reddy, former Society Chairman Jupalli Raja Rao, and their followers, totaling to a thousand people, performed TDP Tirtha in a grand rally. The event took place in the presence of Nellore joint MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and joint MLA candidate Kakarla Suresh.

A large rally was held from Bangla Center to VR Function Plaza, with women participating enthusiastically in the event. Jupalli Raja Rao and his 1000 followers officially joined the Telugu Desam Party at the function, where they were warmly welcomed by party leaders Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Kakarla Suresh, and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy.

During the event, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy urged the people of Vinjamuru to support the TDP and vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections on May 13. He promised development projects for the area, such as converting the Vinjamuru Pathur pond into a summer storage tank and bringing water to the Yarrabelli Palem pond. He emphasized that Chandrababu Naidu's leadership is essential for the overall development of the state.

In his address, Jupalli Raja Rao stated that his decision to join the TDP was motivated by a desire to support those who serve the people beyond politics. He pledged to work tirelessly for the success of the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming elections.

The event was presided over by Mandal convener Gongati Raghunatha Reddy, with Udayagiri Constituency Observers Venati Satish Reddy and Mettukuru Chiranjeevi Reddy, along with Mandal TDP leaders and activists, showing their support. The participation of Janasena and BJP leaders, as well as women in large numbers, added to the success of the rally.