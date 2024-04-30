Youth Leader Vasantha Dhimanth Sai Leads Election Campaign in Reddygudem

Live
On Monday evening, a vibrant election campaign took place in Reddygudem led by youth leader Vasantha Dhimanth Sai, attracting a diverse crowd in support of Telugu Desam Party candidates. The campaign focused on the promise of providing employment opportunities to the youth and financial support to women once Babu garu comes to power.
Pamphlets explaining the Super Six schemes were distributed as part of the campaign, enlightening the public about the benefits they could potentially receive. Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, the joint assembly candidate of Mylavaram Constituency supported by Jana Sena and BJP, along with Keshineni Sivannath (Chinni), the Vijayawada parliamentary candidate, personally appealed to the residents in a door-to-door campaign to vote for the bicycle symbol.
The campaign also saw special prayers conducted in the church, seeking blessings for the success of their efforts. Leaders and activists from Janasena Telugu Desam BJP, as well as youth representatives from ITDP Tiyan Yaf, were actively involved in engaging with the public. With a united front, the campaign resonated with the community, emphasizing the importance of their vote in shaping the future of their constituency.