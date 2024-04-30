Large-Scale Migration of YCP Leaders and Workers to TDP in Kadiri Constituency of Sri Sathya Sai District

In a significant turn of events, representatives, leaders, and workers of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) in Kadiri Constituency of Sri Sathya Sai District are migrating to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on a large scale. The move comes amid growing disillusionment with the leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy and the anarchy witnessed in the past four years and ten months.

Across the constituency, there is a wave of support for TDP, with leaders and workers of the ruling party joining the TDP in droves. Recently, 50 families from the Nallacheruvu Mandal Kadiri Phulkunta YCP fort joined the TDP, receiving a warm welcome from Kadiri TDP MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad.

Speaking to the media, Venkataprasad emphasized that the support for TDP cuts across castes and religions in the constituency, with the entire public expressing a strong desire for Chandrababu Naidu to become Chief Minister again. He highlighted the success of TDP's "Super Six" manifesto compared to the perceived flop of Jagan Mohan Reddy's election manifesto.

Venkataprasad also criticized the YCP MLA candidate for inciting communal hatred and making inflammatory statements about the NDA alliance. He reiterated TDP's commitment to protecting the rights of the Muslim community and accused the YCP government of removing welfare schemes for Muslims.

In a show of solidarity, Venkataprasad highlighted the peaceful coexistence of Hindus and Muslims in the constituency, stressing the importance of respecting each other's customs and traditions. He thanked the Muslim community for their support and vowed to uphold their traditions.

As the migration of YCP leaders and workers to TDP continues, Venkataprasad assured that all those joining the party will be provided with suitable facilities. The shift in allegiance reflects a growing discontent with the current administration and a renewed enthusiasm for the NDA alliance in Kadiri Constituency.