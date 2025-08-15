e-Seva Kendra inaugurated at Vijayawada court complex

Vijayawada: Ane-Seva Kendra was inaugurated on Thursday at the Vijayawada Court Complex to facilitate online case filing and other services for lawyers and litigants. The initiative follows earlier directions from the judiciary to digitize the filing process.

The first of three e-Seva Kendras was launched by Second Additional District Judge A Satyanand, alongside Vijayawada Bar Association president AK Basha and other judges. The second centre was inaugurated by Twelfth Additional District Judge S Sunil and the third by Commercial Court Judge Bhupal Reddy.

These Kendras will be used for filing suits and related documents, aiming to reduce costs and simplify the process for both lawyers and their clients. Litigants can also use these centres to enquire about details related to their cases.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of judicial officers including POCSO Court Judge Velpula Bhavani, MP/MLA Court Judge A Anitha, Thirteenth Additional District Judge Seshayya, Principal Family Court Judge Tirumala Venkateswarlu, Fourth Additional Senior Civil Judge Ramana Reddy, Seventh Additional District Judge Abraham, Fourth Additional Junior Civil Judge T Anjani SS Rama Aditya Rishika, Third Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate P Tirumala Rao. The new Kendras are expected to streamline court procedures and improve access to justice for the public.