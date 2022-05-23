Each Assembly segment to get 2 veterinary ambulances: Minister Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor: Minister for Energy, Forest and Mines P Ramachandra Reddy said that the YSRCP government has proposed to allot two veterinary ambulances to each Assembly constituency in the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to safeguarding the welfare of animals too and allotted lion's share funds in budget for the same, he added. The Minister launched YSR Samachara Veterinary Ambulance at Rampalli village, Punganur mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that top priority would be given for establishing the Government Veterinary Hospitals and for health of animals. The government has given a facility to call the veterinary doctor for immediate treatment to ill health animals through 1962 number. The veterinary ambulance would rush to the spot like 108 vehicle immediately," he said. A veterinary lab would also be set up in each veterinary hospital, the Minister said. Earlier the Minister has launched APSRTC bus service from Punganuru- Royachoti. The Minister also participated in the Lion's Club free dialysis centre's first anniversary. Chittoor MP N Reddappa, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, YSRCP leaders Nagabhushanam, District transport officer Jithendra Reddy and others were present.