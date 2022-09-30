Each blood donation saves 3 lives

Vijayawada: Airports Authority of India (AAI) staff conducted a blood donation camp at Vijayawada International Airport premises on Friday.

Airport Director Lakshmikantha Reddy inaugurated the blood donation camp and donated blood. Most of the ground and administrative staff donated 45 units of blood.

Andhra Pradesh Red Cross Blood Banks and Projects State coordinator BVS Kumar appreciated the blood donors and said that each of their blood donations will save three lives in emergency as Red Cross Blood Centre possesses the latest equipment to separate blood components and supply to three patients in emergencies.

Airport Chief Security officer Ratnam also participated in this camp and said that their security personnel will organise a similar programme on October 21 and donate blood.

After the blood donation concluded, BVS Kumar presented a memento to the Airports Authority for their kind gesture in coming forward to save people.