Each village to adopt organic farming in Anakapalli

Anakapalli: District collector Vijaya Krishnan directed the officials to adopt organic farming in each village in every mandal to follow organic farming in Anakapalli

Holding a meeting with the farmers’ empowerment, agriculture, and rural development departments here on Tuesday, the district collector said that district officials should plan for the strengthening of natural farming in the next two months.

She stated that resources required to do natural farming should be identified in villages. Information on cow-related products ‘panchagavya’ required for natural farming could be sought from the Department of Animal Husbandry, she added.

Following three meetings at village level and mandal level, Vijaya Krishnan stressed that one village in each mandal should implement 100 per cent of natural farming.

Prior to commencing farming, all the staff should visit the field and encourage farmers to switch to cost effective natural farming and get their doubts cleared, the collector instructed.

Rythu Seva Kendras should be made available to promote natural farming and provide required material to implement it, the district collector stressed.

Further, Vijaya Krishnan instructed the officials concerned to submit a detailed report about the natural farming initiative within 15 days.

In other villages of the mandal, chemical fertilisers consumption and sales should be minimised so that farmers get drawn towards natural farming, the district collector said.

Concerned departments will coordinate with one another to make the programme a success.

District Agriculture Officer B. Mohan Rao and Farmers’ Empowerment Organisation District Project Manager CH Lachanna and mandal agriculture officials were present.