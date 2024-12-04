EAGLE team director meets Palnadu SP

Guntur: Elite Anti-Narcotic Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team director RK Ravi Krishna on Tuesday visited Palnadu district SP office in Narasaraopet and interacted with the SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao and Excise Department officials in the backdrop of seizure of 175 ganja chocolates and four hundred grams ganja stock in Narasaraopet on Monday. They discussed steps to be taken to check illegal transport of ganja in the district.

Speaking to the media, Ravi Krishna said he will take steps to check smuggling of ganja and drugs in the state.

He urged people to inform toll-free No 1972, if they had any information relating to the drugs and complainants’ details will be kept secret. He appreciated Narasaraopet police for seizing ganja chocolates. EAGLE team SP Nagesh was also present.