Early detection of Alzheimer’s can improve lives: Dr Deekshanti Narayan

Nellore: Experts at Medicover Hospitals, Nellore, stress that while mild memory loss with age is common, persistent symptoms like confusion, difficulty in daily tasks, and speech problems may indicate dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type, accounting for 60–80% of cases.

Dr Deekshanti Narayan, Sr. Consultant Neurologist & Stroke and Epilepsy Specialist, said that although there is no complete cure for Alzheimer’s, early diagnosis, medication, and lifestyle changes can slow progression.

A healthy diet, regular exercise, mental activity, social connections, and quality sleep are vital for brain health. Doctors emphasize that timely recognition and treatment help patients live with dignity and better quality of life.