- Life remains adversely affected in Jammu division, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5th day, rail traffic completely disrupted
- PM Modi meets Governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo
- Productive outcomes during productive visit: PM Modi hails landmark agreements signed during Japan visit
- TGBIE’s diktat raises questions
- Union Home Minister to visit Jammu on Aug 31 to assess flood damage
- TGBIE tells govt jr college faculty to attend investor awareness program from Sept 1
- Three dead, several missing as cloudburst hits J&K's Ramban
- JP Nadda to participate in Maharashtra's Ganeshotsav festivities today
- Lawyer dies after immolating self
- ‘Abuses’ against PM’s mother unfortunate: Majhi
Early detection of Alzheimer’s can improve lives: Dr Deekshanti Narayan
Nellore: Experts at Medicover Hospitals, Nellore, stress that while mild memory loss with age is common, persistent symptoms like confusion, difficulty in daily tasks, and speech problems may indicate dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type, accounting for 60–80% of cases.
Dr Deekshanti Narayan, Sr. Consultant Neurologist & Stroke and Epilepsy Specialist, said that although there is no complete cure for Alzheimer’s, early diagnosis, medication, and lifestyle changes can slow progression.
A healthy diet, regular exercise, mental activity, social connections, and quality sleep are vital for brain health. Doctors emphasize that timely recognition and treatment help patients live with dignity and better quality of life.
