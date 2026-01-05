Early Sankranti festivities enthral Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Vijayawada witnessed the joy and vibrancy of Sankranti nearly ten days ahead of schedule, as if the festival of harvest had arrived early in the heart of the city. The Press Club Amaravati organised grand Sankranti celebrations at the Nalanda School premises, filling the atmosphere with colour, tradition, and festive cheer. The event brought together everyone from young children to senior citizens, creating a lively and memorable celebration of Telugu culture.

Journalists and their family members celebrated the biggest festival of the Telugu people with great enthusiasm. What made the event special was the participation of three and even four generations on a single platform, beautifully reflecting the continuity of traditions. The entire splendour of Sankranti festivities was recreated at one venue, offering a visual treat to all present.

Traditional dances performed by students dressed in ethnic attire stood out as a major attraction. The festive ambience reflected the spirit of rural Sankranti traditions, with Rangoli designs adorning the venue and the sounds of folk performances echoing throughout the day.

The celebrations began in the morning with Bhogi bonfires, where people of all age groups, clad in traditional attire, gathered together. Haridasu devotional songs and Gangireddulu performances added to the festive fervour, transforming the venue into a vibrant cultural hub. Women enthusiastically participated in rangoli competitions, creating colourful Muggulu decorated with Gobbemmalu, showcasing the true essence of the festival.

Children enjoyed flying colourful kites, while bullock cart rides and demonstrations of rooster combat were organised to explain traditional rural sports to the younger generation. These activities helped introduce today’s youth to age-old customs and cultural practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Amaravati Press Club General Secretary Satish said that in today’s fast-paced, mechanical lifestyle, such gatherings help bring people together and pass on cultural values to future generations. Several women participants expressed happiness over experiencing the festival spirit well in advance, calling it a cherished memory.

Prizes were distributed to winners of various competitions by distinguished guests Kanumuri Bhaskar Raju, Chalasani Anjaneyulu, and Vasireddy Nagarjuna. The bullock cart sent by Mandava Venkata Ratnam emerged as a special attraction, drawing children and youth alike.

The day-long celebrations concluded on a joyful note, leaving Vijayawada residents with unforgettable memories of an early and grand Sankranti celebration.