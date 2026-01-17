Stock markets open on Sunday for Budget 2026

Mumbai: Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday announced that markets will be open for trading on February 1 (Sunday) on account of the Union Budget 2026-2027. The pre-open market would open from 9 am till 9:08 am while normal trading will run from 9:15 am till 3:30 pm. “On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am-3:30 pm)," said NSE in a circular. Besides the equity segment, F&O and commodity derivatives would also be open on the Budget Day. BSE said in a separate circular that "Trading Members may note that trading in T+0 Settlement Session and Auction Session for settlement default will not be conducted on Sunday, February 01,2026”.The Union Budget will be presented at 11 am on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It is for the first time since 2000 that the Union Budget would be presented in the Parliament on a Sunday.