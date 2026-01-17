Army’s role in safeguarding nation hailed

Vuyyuru (Krishna district): Retired Army officer Colonel Paleti Rambabu has described the Indian Army as a living symbol of extraordinary courage, relentless fighting spirit, and supreme sacrifice, stating that the force stands as a beacon of patriotism and selfless service to the nation.

He was addressing cadets during 78th Indian Army Day held on Thursday at NCC Annual Training Camp of 16 (A) Machilipatnam NCC Battalion, being conducted at MPRM Sri Viswashanthi Junior College in Vuyyuru of Krishna district. As many as 577 NCC cadets are participating enthusiastically in the camp. On the occasion, retired Army personnel were felicitated in recognition of their dedicated service to the nation.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Rambabu recalled that he had served as a former cadet of 16th Andhra Battalion and later as the Commanding Officer of 17th Andhra Battalion. He said he had devoted 36 years of his life to Indian Army in the service of national defence. He noted that every soldier, who joins the Army commits himself to protecting Bharat Mata, even at the cost of personal sacrifice.

Colonel Rambabu highlighted the crucial role played by the Army not only in safeguarding the nation’s borders but also in maintaining internal peace and rendering invaluable service during humanitarian crises. He recalled that Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from British General Francis Butcher on January 15, 1949, and since then, January 15 has been celebrated annually as Indian Army Day.

Retired Colonel Munama Ravi said he had served the Army for 35 years and emphasised that officers, soldiers, and reserve personnel constantly work with dedication to ensure national security and internal stability, guided by the motto ‘Service before Self’.

NCC Captain Ammarao, Subedar Garimella Nageswara Rao, and Lieutenant Colonel R Kannan also spoke, highlighting the Army’s valour in major Indo-Pak and Indo-China wars and urging people to remember the sacrifices of martyrs.

Principal Kaja Padmajavani said NCC training plays a vital role in instilling patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities among youth, thereby contributing to nation-building.