Earthquake tremors felt again in Prakasam district

Highlights

The residents of Prakasam district experienced another round of earthquake tremors, with the latest occurring briefly in the Mundlamuru mandal.

The residents of Prakasam district experienced another round of earthquake tremors, with the latest occurring briefly in the Mundlamuru mandal. The tremors were felt across several areas, including Mundlamuru, Singannapalem, and Marella, leading to widespread panic among local communities.

These latest seismic disturbances follow a series of slight earthquakes reported on Saturday, which affected multiple villages in the Mundlamuru and Tallur mandals. The repeated tremors have heightened concerns among residents about potential seismic activity in the region.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and urging residents to remain vigilant while assuring them that they are taking all necessary precautions to ensure public safety.

