East Godavari district secured 21st position in tap water connections

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): Collector Dr. K Madhavi Latha said that the East Godavari district has completed 81 percent of the targets and has secured the 21st position in the country by establishing drinking water tap connections to every house. Similarly, the Swachh Villages Development Index has got a two-star rating in target achievement. She wants to make more progress to maintain the recognition that the district has got at the national level.

On Tuesday evening, the Jal Jeevan Mission Secretary of the Government of India's Drinking Water Department, Vinnie Mahajan held a video conference from Amaravati with the Collectors of various districts across the country. District Collector Dr. K. Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector N. Tej Bharat, RWS SE D. Balashankaram, Dwama PD G.S. Ram Gopal, Divisional Panchayat Officer J. Satyanarayana were present.

On this occasion, Vinnie Mahajan, Secretary of the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Government of India, said that we are ready to allocate necessary funds for the development work being carried out by Swatch Bharat Mission under drinking water supply and sanitation in rural areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Madhavilatha said that while 3.56 lakh households in the East Godavari district are to be given drinking water tap connections, so far 2.89 lakh households have been given tap connections. She said