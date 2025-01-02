East Godavari region set for tourism revival

Rajamahendravaram : The erstwhile East Godavari district, which includes the current Kakinada, East Godavari, and Konaseema districts, is on the brink of a tourism renaissance with several innovative projects poised to redefine its cultural and natural appeal.

Currently, the region welcomes approximately 30 lakh tourists each month to its diverse attractions, which include religious landmarks, historical sites and natural wonders. With the proposed projects and enhanced infrastructure, officials project that tourist arrivals could soar to nearly 1 crore every month. The region is undergoing a significant transformation to bolster its tourism appeal. Existing sites like the Annavaram temple are being upgraded with better amenities for pilgrims, while the Kakinada Beach is set to undergo beautification and the introduction of water sports facilities.

The Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its mangroves and bird species, will soon feature eco-tourism initiatives such as nature trails and bird watching tours, further attracting nature enthusiasts.

New destinations are also being developed to enrich the region’s tourism offerings. The Konaseema Tourism Circuit, connecting various villages and towns, will showcase the area’s unique culture and heritage.

Meanwhile, the proposed introduction of luxury cruise services on the Godavari river aim to provide tourists with a unique perspective on the region’s scenic beauty and traditions. A seaplane service connecting the pilgrimage sites of Kotipalli and Antarvedi is also under consideration. This initiative, currently under review after a recent field inspection by officials, promises to reduce travel time and offer visitors breathtaking views of Konaseema’s natural landscapes.

The success of these projects hinges on the development of robust infrastructure. Improved road and rail connectivity to key destinations, coupled with high-quality accommodations such as hotels, resorts and homestays, will be crucial to accommodating the anticipated influx of visitors.

Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh emphasised the government’s commitment to these initiatives, assuring their timely implementation.

Skill development programmes for local communities are also being planned to create a trained workforce capable of meeting the growing demands of the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The East Godavari region boasts a rich blend of spiritual, cultural and natural attractions. Prominent pilgrimage sites like Antarvedi, Annavaram, Korukonda, Daksharamam, Kotipalli, Appanapalli, Peddapuram and Pithapuram draw thousands of visitors every year.

Pithapuram, known for landmarks such as the Padagaya temple, Panchamadhava shrines, Dattapeetham, Bangaru Papa Dargah, a century-old church, and the renowned Jamdani sarees, is poised to emerge as a key tourist destination under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan. The addition of amenities and promotion of attractions like the Umar Alisha Peetham will further enhance the town’s allure. In East Godavari district, the Korukonda Narasimha Swamy temple, situated atop a hill, is a hidden gem awaiting better accessibility.

Locals suggest the construction of a ropeway to the ancient temple, which would allow hundreds of visitors daily to experience its historical and spiritual significance. Nearby, an excavated Buddhist site adds historical depth, and its development could make it another major attraction for heritage enthusiasts. Around Rajamahendravaram and Kadiyam, efforts are underway to design a tourism circuit that integrates the region’s iconic flower markets and nurseries with boating experiences on the Godavari canals. These initiatives, currently under review by the Tourism Department, are expected to attract thousands of tourists daily once implemented.

Dowleswaram, home to attractions like the Cotton Barrage, Cotton Museum, Cotton Residency, Vadapalli temple, the Bikkavolu temples, Pichukalanka, Lolla Locks, and Atreyapuram, offers a harmonious blend of history and nature. Developing these locations could transform them into revenue-generating assets while providing visitors with diverse experiences.

Officials believe that projects combining spirituality, culture, and ecological tourism will not only boost visitor numbers but also position the East Godavari region as a premier travel destination in the country. With these transformative initiatives, the region is set to attract millions of visitors annually, driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities for local communities.