EC caught ‘Chandrababu virus’, alleges Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Election Commission was affected with ‘Chandrabau virus’ after the TDP entered into poll alliance with BJP. He said that the commission should act impartially.

Interacting with media at party office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the YSRCP was apprehensive of the actions of EC in entire Macherla violence episode.

He questioned about leakage of only Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s video when destruction of EVMs was reported at several other places. “Why no other videos were released by EC? EC should take a serious note of the issue and file a case. Now the YSRCP is questioning the EC on video leakage. The party has submitted videos related to attack on voters supporting YSRCP by TDP activists creating terror,” he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the party was asking for repolling as it was affected by TDP’s violence on polling day. “The EC is adopting partisan attitude and supporting TDP. We are suspecting the hand of Chandrababu Naidu who is controlling the entire Macherla episode through remote control. The Election Commission has to answer on the steps taken to restore normalcy in Macherla on polling day,” he said.

He said that the YSRCP would never create a hype in social media over winning chances. “We went to polls after hard work of five years and people gave mandate. The results will be announced on June 4. YSRCP never opt for speculations leading to bettings and other purposes. The party is expecting cent per cent result in its favour,” Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Referring to BJP prediction on winning TDP alliance in AP, he said that the BJP leaders resorted to such campaign to get benefit in polling in other states which was held recently. He said the BJP campaign is only to impress voters in North India. Stating that TDP had resorted to false campaign over support from employees to TDP alliance through postal ballot, he said that there was no truth in claims of anti-incumbency in postal ballot. He said that the TDP is targetting MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and focussing on Macherla in order to influence the Election Commission.