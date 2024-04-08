EC issues notice to CM Jagan over comments made against Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Sunday issued a notice to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for making inappropriate comments about Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu during his speeches at public meetings.

CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena found the comments made by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president are, prima facie, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The CEO has asked Jagan Mohan Reddy to explain within 48 hours his stand in respect of the complaint made by a TDP leader and the statements made by him against Chandrababu Naidu.

“In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and a report will be sent to the Election Commission of India for further appropriate action,” reads the notice.

The notice has been issued on a complaint by TDP national general secretary and politburo member Varla Ramaiah. Ramaiah cited speeches delivered by Jagan Mohan Reddy at public meetings at different places in the State.

In one of the speeches, Jagan had allegedly called TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu ‘Pasupathi.’ He alleged that Naidu was responsible for stopping distribution of social pensions which resulted in the death of 31 aged persons and that he was a habitual offender and had made it a profession to deceive people.

The Election Commission stated that after going through the complaint and viewing the speeches furnished in the pen drive, it found that the said posts are, prima facie, in violation of the directions of the Model Code of Conduct.