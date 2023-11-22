ECI urged to depute outside observers to AP

New Delhi: TDP on Tuesday submitted a representation to the Election Commission of India here seeking some steps on the revision of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh.

The team comprising state TDP president K Atchannaidu, Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrsihnudu, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Payyavula Kesav and others submitted a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) stating that the district election officers (DEOs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) are not following the ECI directions for preparing error-free electoral rolls. They are under political pressure from the ruling party, particularly the Ministers and MLAs, the TDP leaders said and appealed to the ECI to deploy special observers and constitute a special task force and removal of the secretariat staff as booth-level officers (BLOs).

The TDP leaders appealed to the ECI to appoint observers from outside AP. “Under these circumstances, the only way a proper revision can be achieved is by taking direct control of the SSR work by ECI by deputing observers from outside the state. Appoint a high-powered Committee in the ECI exclusively to monitor the electoral roll revision work and various preparatory activities for the ensuing General elections for the Legislative Assembly of AP and for Lok Sabha in 2024,” they urged the commission.