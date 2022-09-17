Economy better now: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Lambasting the Opposition and its friendly media for painting the State financial management in poor light, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a power point presentation showing the facts and figures which vouch that Andhra Pradesh has been performing better than the previous government and many other states in the country.

Addressing the Assembly session on Friday, the CM said a concerted effort is being made by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media to show the State in dire straits comparing it to Sri Lanka, while in reality the growth rate of Andhra Pradesh is very rosy and has been very encouraging.

"Braving Covid, we had gone forward balancing welfare and development and State's performance was far better than the previous government and even the national average," the Chief Minister said, giving a graphic details of the comparative figures on GDP, loans taken, government guarantees and other indices showing the financial management.

"The Gang of Four which follows the principle of plunder, stash and devour (dochuko, dachuko, thinuko) have started a vicious campaign to defame the government. People of the state need to know the facts that when the budget of the previous and our government is almost the same and the loans we have taken are less than Chandrababu Naidu's regime why could he not carry out the welfare schemes we are implementing," he asked.

Earlier, Industries Minister G Amarnath said the Opposition is trying to spoil the brand image of the state and has been writing letters to stall the industrial growth of the state. K Parthasarathi, Abbaya Choudhary and others listed out the failure of Chandrababu Naidu government and the initiatives and incentives being given by the state government to promote industries.