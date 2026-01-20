ED issues notice to YSRCP MP Midhun

Vijayawada: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has widened its investigation into the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam by issuing a notice to YSR Congress Party senior leader and MP Mithun Reddy.

Mithun Reddy has been asked to appear for questioning on January 23. The agency suspects his role in the alleged scam and is examining possible links to illegal financial transactions, including hawala money laundering. Officials said the probe is focused on tracking fund diversion and money trails connected to the liquor business.

Several individuals have already been questioned as part of the investigation.

The latest notice to a sitting MP has triggered fresh political discussion in the State.

The case may see further developments in the coming days as the ED deepens its inquiry. Earlier, the ED had issued a notice to former MP Vijayasai Reddy in the same case.

He has been directed to appear before the agency for questioning on January 22.

The Andhra Pradesh liquor scam remains under close scrutiny, with the ED continuing its investigation into alleged irregularities, illegal transactions, and the diversion of funds.