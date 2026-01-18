ED summons Vijayasai in AP liquor scam probe

Vijayawada: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to former YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy, directing him to appear before the agency on January 22 in connection with its ongoing investigation into the liquor scam in the state.

According to sources, the ED has been conducting an extensive probe into suspected irregularities in the state’s liquor policy and is now intensifying scrutiny of key political figures. The ED officials suspect large-scale financial misconduct, including hawala transactions and money laundering, during the implementation of the liquor policy.

The Central agency believes that a network involving political leaders, government officials and private individuals facilitated illegal financial flows.

Officials are examining whether proceeds from the alleged scam were laundered through multiple channels.

The issue of summons to Vijayasai Reddy has triggered political debate, with the ED reportedly seeking clarifications regarding his alleged role in the case.