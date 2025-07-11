Education key for tribal area development

Paderu (ASR District): The State government is prioritising education and every student must make the best use of the welfare schemes being provided, said Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar.

He spoke at the Mega PTM 2.0 programme organised by Samagra Shiksha at the Government Tribal Welfare Ashram School in Guttulaputtu village of Paderu mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the parent-teacher meet was held in around 2,900 schools across the district.

He said the programme was launched by the State Government to help parents assess the quality of education and facilities in schools. Highlighting the government’s commitment to education, he stated that under the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, a total of ₹20.30 crore was transferred to the personal bank accounts of 1,52,013 mothers for 1,56,182 school-going children during the 2025–26 academic year.

He further mentioned that about 80% of students in the district are studying in residential schools and emphasised that education is key to the development of tribal areas. The Collector also noted that 30,000 acres have been earmarked for coffee plantation development this year.

Interacting directly with parents, the Collector enquired whether they were reviewing their children’s progress reports and if the financial assistance under the Talliki Vandanam scheme had been credited to their accounts.

As part of the programme, students performed ‘Paada Puja’ for their mothers. Later, officials and students participated in a tree-planting activity called ‘Amma Perutho Oka Mokka’. The Collector also viewed student-made craft exhibits. SP Amit Bardar encouraged parents to visit schools at least once a month to monitor their children’s education and identify their interests, thereby guiding them in the right direction.

Former MLA Giddi Eswari appreciated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for organising such a meaningful programme on the occasion of Guru Purnima. She lauded the government’s focus on education, healthcare, nutrition, and even providing cosmetics to promote overall student well-being. Sub-Collector Shauryaman Patel said that 1.7 lakh students in the district are being provided with school kits as part of the government’s initiatives.