‘Effective measures required to check drug abuse’

Visakhapatnam : EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) Director Ake Ravi Krishna said that police officers should understand the seriousness of the drug problem and the human dimension behind it.

At a one-day training workshop held for inspector-level police officers on legal aspects related to drugs control and key precautions to be taken during investigation in Visakhapatnam, the EAGLE Director explained the precautionary measures to be taken during the probe in detail.

Organised at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN, Andhra Pradesh), the programme saw participation of several senior police and customs officers.

Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jetti mentioned that within a few months, the cultivation of ganja has been significantly reduced in the districts of North Andhra. It was made possible through several enforcement measures and incentives. The DIG stressed onthe need to effectively investigate drug cases and increase the conviction rate.

Additional Director General of NACIN, E Ravi Kiran, said that coordinated efforts are required between the State police-excise and the Central government’s Customs-DRI and other wings to effectively combat the drug menace. He said that Central government’s investigative agencies such as Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have been focusing specifically on drug cases and a host of training programmes will be organised to share those experiences with the state police.