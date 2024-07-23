Efforts on to bring Harika’s body to Tenali: Lokesh

Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh expressed shock over the death of veterinary doctor Jetti Harika in a car accident in Oklahoma State in US. He conveyed his sympathy to her parents residing in Tenali.

Responding to their request posted on the X, he said the TDP NRI wing was trying to bring Jetti Harika’s body to Tenali as early as possible.

She is the daughter of Jetti Srinivasa Rao and Nagamani, residents of Ithanagar in Tenali town of Guntur district.

Harika completed her veterinary doctor course and went to US during last August to do MS and render better services to the cattle breeders. While she was returning home, she suddenly stopped her car and a car coming from behind hit her car. She died on the spot on Sunday.