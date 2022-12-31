Efforts on to develop NTR district on all fronts: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said that he was trying to develop the district in all spheres with the co-operation of district officials, employees and people's representatives.

He said the district administration achieved the targets in the development and implementation of welfare schemes for the people in 2022.

He interacted with the media on Saturday on the eve of the New Year-2023. The Collector said he got inspiration from the suggestions and advices by the people's representatives, officials and media and has been trying to develop the newly formed NTR district, which was created as part of the reorganisation of districts. Dilli Rao said Spandana programme was conducted every Monday to receive and address the grievances of the people.

He said every Saturday special drive was conducted to address the 22A cases.

He said the district administration was mainly focusing on the development and empowerment of women. He said many schemes were implemented for the protection of health of women and eradication of anemia among the pregnant women and mothers.

He said special emphasis was laid on the construction of houses under various schemes. He said the district administration successfully conducted Dasara and Bhavani Deeksha Viramana at Kanaka Durga temple on Indrakeeladri this year.