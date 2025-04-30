Efforts on to get legality to Amaravati capital

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana made it clear on Tuesday that the state government has been making efforts to provide legality to Amaravati capital and officials were asked to study the process.

In an exclusive interview to The Hans India, the minister recalled that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting on Monday with the farmers of 29 villages who gave their lands to Amaravati capital under land-pooling. The farmers appealed for legality to Amaravati capital and the Chief Minister had promised them to make efforts in that direction. It may be mentioned here that legal protection is required to prevent any change in the location of the capital city in future. For that to happen, the Central government has to notify Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to the future course of action, the minister said Amaravati will be developed as a world-class greenfield capital with five 50-storey iconic towers, 250 metres high Assembly building and seven-storey High Court. “An international airport will be developed in 5,000 acres of Amaravati region for economic development,” the minister said and opined that without international air connectivity, development will not be possible.

He said a sports city will also be developed in 2,500 acres to attract global attention.

The minister said as per the wish of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the capital construction will be completed in three years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extending full support. PM Modi laid the foundation for Amaravati earlier and now again the Amaravati development works will be re-launched by him, he said, adding that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for development works worth Rs 43,000 crore on May 2 as part of Amaravati works re-launching.

The minister said 350 km of trunk roads will be laid in Amaravati with underground drainage and power cables on international standards. He said the CRDA gave its approval for launching works worth Rs 63,000 crore and tenders were called for Rs 43,000 crore so far.

The minister stressed on the need for additional land pooling to an extent of 30,000 to 40,000 acres for economic development and the existing lands in the capital region will get demand with the economic development only.

PM's visit

Coming to PM Modi's visit to Amaravati on May 2, the minister said that 95 per cent of arrangements have been completed so far. He said five lakh people from all over the state are expected to attend the meeting and necessary arrangements have been made to prevent any inconvenience to the people.

Stating that it is a good opportunity for him to build a capital right from land pooling under the direction of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the minister said that no doubt Amaravati will be developed as a world-class capital giving top priority for greenery and water bodies. He said Amaravati will be connected with national highways through a seed access road and another road to be developed through Mangalagiri. He said both inner ring road and outer ring road will be developed connecting the capital.

In order to prevent flood threat to the capital, Krishna River bund will be strengthened and six reservoirs will be developed for the intake of both Kondavaeetivagu and Palavagu in the capital region, the minister said.