EG achieves 96.34% pension distribution

Minister Kandukuri Durgesh and former MLA Burugupalli Sesharao distributing pension in Nidadavole on Saturday
Minister Kandukuri Durgesh and former MLA Burugupalli Sesharao distributing pension in Nidadavole on Saturday

Highlights

  • Govt employees along with people’s representatives went to beneficiaries’ doorsteps to deliver pension payments on Saturday morning
  • As part of the action plan, 4,857 staff members were involved in the distribution process

Rajamahendravaram: Despite continuous rain throughout the day in the East Godavari district, authorities successfully distributed pensions to 96.34% of beneficiaries within just 15 hours on Saturday.

Government employees along with people’s representatives went to beneficiaries’ doorsteps to deliver pension payments early in the morning. By 5:30 in the morning, 6 per cent of pension distributions were completed in the district, the highest in the state, according to district collector P Prasanthi.

Collector initiated preparations for this task a week earlier. As part of the action plan, 4,857 staff members were involved in the distribution process.

For 2, 39, 924 pensioners, pensions worth Rs 102, 31, 63, 500 were to be distributed. By 8 pm on Saturday, pensions worth Rs 98, 56, 93, 500 were successfully delivered to 2, 31, 054 beneficiaries (96.34%).

DRDA PD NVVS Murthy served as the nodal officer for this operation. Officials have stated that the remaining 3.66% of beneficiaries will receive their pensions on Monday, as Sunday is a holiday.

Tourism and Culture Minister Kandukuri Durgesh commented that the coalition government is supportive of the poor, and noted that pension distribution was completed a day early as Sunday being a public holiday.

In Rajahmundry, Collector P Prasanthi personally visited Sri Gowthami Jeeva Karunya Sangham, and distributed pensions to elderly beneficiaries. The Rajanagaram constituency’s Korukonda mandal achieved the highest distribution rate in the district at 97.62%. Anaparthi constituency’s Rangampeta mandal was second with a rate of 97.44%, followed by Rajanagaram mandal at 97.28%.

