EG district to procure 2L metric tonnes of paddy

Rajamahendravaram : The State government is committed to ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy during the 2024-25 rabi season, and a target of 2 lakh metric tonnes has been set for procurement, said Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu.

He stressed the need for a well-executed action plan to achieve this goal.

On Saturday, he chaired a review meeting at the Collectorate camp office, discussing paddy procurement strategies with officials from Revenue, Civil Supplies, Agriculture, Cooperation, Weights & Measures, Transportation departments, procurement centre managers, stakeholders, and custodian officers. During the meeting, the Joint Collector directed that all necessary infrastructure should be arranged at Rythu Seva Kendras (Farmers’ Service Centers) to facilitate smooth procurement. He said that 216 Rythu Seva Kendras should be fully operational by April 1 to commence procurement.

He also instructed officials to strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during procurement and to carry out their duties with dedication.

Highlighting the success of the previous season, he noted that the cooperation of rice millers played a crucial role in meeting procurement targets.

He urged them to extend the same support this season to help the district secure the top position in paddy procurement. Additionally, he directed that gunny bags required for the procurement process be prepared in advance.

The meeting was attended by In-charge DSO S Bhaskar Reddy, Civil Supplies district manager T Radhika and other key officials.