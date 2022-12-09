EG tops employment guarantee scheme implementation

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that 39.11 lakh working days have been achieved against the target of 37 lakh working days under employment guarantee scheme in the district and made the district first in the State with 105.71% of the target achieved.

On Thursday, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Kona Sasidhar held a videoconference with the Collectors on the topics of Palle Velugu, Swachh Sankalpam, government priority buildings, ODF plus villages, etc.

East Godavari District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat and other district officials participated in the conference. The Collector said that as part of Jagananna Palle Velugu programme, a report has been submitted for the installation of LED lights in 262 village Panchayats in the district. She said while Swachh Sankalpa sheds are available in 264 gram panchayats, new sheds need to be constructed at 33 places. It is said that sanction orders have been issued for the construction of 24 sheds. ODF Plus works will be done in 16 villages. She said that the district stood first in the state with 39.11 lakh working days under the employment guarantee scheme.

DRO G Narasimhulu, DPO P Jagadamba, Panchayat Raj SE AVB Vara Prasad, RWS SE Shankara Rao and other officials participated.