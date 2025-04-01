Eidgah renovated in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Muslim community members on Monday thanked MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy for renovating the Eidgah at Edulagunta in Srikalahasti. They recalled that in the past former Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy had allocated lands for Eidgahs in Edulagunta and Ayyalanayudu Cheruvu, contributing to the welfare of Muslim community.

On the occasion of Ramzan, Eidgah at Edulagunta has been renovated and beautified, with a new prayer wall constructed in a traditional manner. The dilapidated Shadi Mahal within the Eidgah premises was also renovated and made operational. So far, Rs 50 lakh has been spent on Eidgah development projects, with more improvements planned.

During Iftar gathering, MLA Sudhir Reddy assured the community that additional welfare and development projects would be taken up.