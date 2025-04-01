Live
- E-Khata to be available within two days after application is sent: BBMP
- Misappropriation of Rs 669.92 cr under MNREGA in State
- Central govt violating Article 93 of Constitution: MP Sagar Khandre
- India’s first dedicated toilet for the third gender inaugurated in Bengaluru
- CM Revanth Reddy to convene a meeting regarding HCU issue
- Kajol’s witty take on motherhood goes viral
- Screen use during bedtime may raise your risk of insomnia by 59pc
- Encouraging students to develop advanced solutions using LLM, Gen AI
- Check out the unique destinations for every explorer
- The importance of nurturing children for a brighter future
Eidgah renovated in Srikalahasti
Muslim community members on Monday thanked MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy for renovating the Eidgah at Edulagunta in Srikalahasti. They recalled that in the past former Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy
Tirupati: Muslim community members on Monday thanked MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy for renovating the Eidgah at Edulagunta in Srikalahasti. They recalled that in the past former Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy had allocated lands for Eidgahs in Edulagunta and Ayyalanayudu Cheruvu, contributing to the welfare of Muslim community.
On the occasion of Ramzan, Eidgah at Edulagunta has been renovated and beautified, with a new prayer wall constructed in a traditional manner. The dilapidated Shadi Mahal within the Eidgah premises was also renovated and made operational. So far, Rs 50 lakh has been spent on Eidgah development projects, with more improvements planned.
During Iftar gathering, MLA Sudhir Reddy assured the community that additional welfare and development projects would be taken up.