Eight burnt alive in Sri Sathya Sai district as high tension wire fell on an auto

A terrible accident took place in Sri Sathya Sai district where people were burnt alive when high tension electricity wires fell on auto in Chillakondaiyapally of Tadimarri mandal. The deceased were identified as residents of Gudampalli who were labourers from Tadimarri Mandal Buddapalli going to Chillakondaiyapally by auto when the accident took place. It is reported that there are more than 10 people in the auto and seems that some others were injured in this incident.



The locals said that electric wires have been hanging down there for a few days. It is said that the accident took place when an iron object in the auto hit the high-tension electric wires. On receiving information about this incident, the police started rescue operations with the help of locals. The full details of this accident are yet to be known.



AP TDP president Atchennaidu reacted to this accident. He said that the death of several people in a road accident in Chillakondaiyapalli, Tadimarri Mandal, Sri Satyasai District, was a shock. He said it is sad that people lost their lives while going to work to earn a living and expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased. The government should support the families of those who died.