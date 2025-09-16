Eight trained canines added to squad

Visakhapatnam: City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi said that the role of dogs will be crucial in making Visakhapatnam a ganja-free city.

Inaugurating the newly-constructed dogs kennels here on Monday along with city Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, the CP stated that Visakhapatnam city is the first in the state to have 21 trained dogs.

He informed that District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad sponsored four dogs and the GVMC Commissioner sponsored another four canines.

He said that by the end of September this year, a total of eight dogs completed the training and reported to Visakhapatnam city. As part of the training, a dog Lyka from Visakhapatnam stood first in the state.

After noticing that there were no proper facilities for the eight newly arrived dogs in Visakhapatnam city, GVMC Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao came forward voluntarily and built dog kennels at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. With two narcotic dogs already in the city, eight more add to the count, the CP informed.

Shankhabrata Bagchi expressed confidence that with the support of the trained dogs, more vigilance can be put on ganja detection. He instructed all dog handlers to treat the dogs as their children and protect them carefully.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that dogs have a special role in bomb detection and in providing security to VIPs and VVIPs. As part of the safety of the people and tourists, Srinivasa Rao informed that the GVMC is going to install more CC cameras on the beach road soon.

