Eight-yr-old secures place in Guinness World Records

Visakhapatnam: Eight-year-old Ganta Jishnu Aaryan has earned a place in the Guinness World Records by achieving an extraordinary feat of memorising mathematical calculations. The young prodigy set the record in Hyderabad, where he flawlessly recited 216 decimal places of the Golden Ratio in just 60 seconds. Aaryan, grandson of TDP former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and MLA of Bheemili constituency, garnered appreciation from various quarters for his remarkable feat as many laud his rare quality of memorising mathematical values at such a young age.The record attempt was guided by his coach, Akhil, who played a key role in training Aaryan for the challenge.

Aaryan’s father, Ganta Ravi Teja, and mother Sharani are the directors at Narayana Educational Institutions. Sharani is also the daughter of Minister Ponguru Narayana, adding to the family’s strong association with education and public service.

Party leaders and relatives have been celebrating Aaryan’s exceptional talent, recognising his achievement as a moment of pride for Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh.