MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th February 2026

Teen suicides, a worrying reality in India

The rising incidence of teenage suicides and extreme distress linked to parental control, denial of mobile phones, and emotional isolation is a deeply troubling social phenomenon that demands urgent, nuanced reflection. Recent incidents—school-going children running away from home in Bengaluru after being reprimanded by parents, and the tragic case in Jaipur where three teenage girls ended their lives amid prolonged disengagement from school, family alienation, and excessive dependence on social media and online gaming—are not isolated events. They are symptoms of a broader rupture in the ecosystem of parenting, communication, and adolescent mental health in a rapidly digitising society.

At the heart of the crisis lies a paradox. Never before have children been so connected, yet never have so many felt so alone. The smartphone, initially a tool of empowerment, has quietly become both a refuge and a trap. For adolescents, whose identities are still forming, the digital world offers instant validation, escapism, and community—often compensating for emotional gaps at home or school. However, unchecked exposure also fuels anxiety, distorted self-worth, sleep deprivation, and detachment from reality. Online gaming ecosystems, particularly immersive global platforms, further blur boundaries between healthy recreation and compulsive dependence.

Parents, understandably alarmed by these risks, often respond with control-confiscating phones, issuing ultimatums, or enforcing rigid discipline. While well-intended, such measures can backfire when imposed without dialogue. Adolescence is a phase marked by heightened sensitivity, impulsivity, and a powerful need for autonomy. When authority is exercised without empathy, teenagers may perceive it as rejection rather than protection. In extreme cases, self-harm becomes a distorted language of protest—an attempt to be heard when words seem futile.

The critical question, therefore, is not simply who is responsible, but how the responsibility can be shared. Adolescents must learn emotional regulation, resilience, and the ability to seek help. Yet expecting children to develop these capacities in isolation is unrealistic. Parents remain the primary emotional anchors. When communication breaks down—when conversations are replaced by commands, surveillance, or silence—children retreat further into digital cocoons. Over time, the home ceases to be a space of safety and becomes another site of judgment.

Equally significant is the role of parental modelling. Children observe more than they obey. A parent who remains perpetually glued to a screen sends a contradictory signal when lecturing a child about phone addiction. Authority loses moral force when behaviour and instruction diverge. If digital discipline is to be credible, it must begin with adults consciously limiting their own screen time and prioritising human presence over virtual engagement.

Schools and educational institutions, too, cannot abdicate their responsibility in this regard. Prolonged absence from formal education, as seen in the Jaipur case, should trigger early intervention mechanisms involving counsellors, teachers, and local authorities. Academic pressure, bullying, and lack of emotional support within educational institutions often compound distress at home. Mental health literacy must move beyond token workshops and become embedded in school culture, with trained professionals available to identify early warning signs.

Society must confront the stigma surrounding mental health, especially among adolescents. Too often, warning signs—withdrawal, irritability, academic decline—is dismissed as “phases” or “attitude problems.” By the time families seek help, the crisis has already deepened. Creating accessible, non-judgmental support systems, including helplines and community counselling centres, is essential. Media reporting, too, must exercise restraint and responsibility, avoiding sensationalism while focusing on awareness and prevention. It is also necessary to question the broader cultural context. Competitive schooling, shrinking family time, urban isolation, and the erosion of joint family structures have reduced informal support networks. In their absence, children turn to online communities that may not always be benign. The answer is not to demonise technology, but to humanise its use—setting boundaries collaboratively, encouraging offline friendships, sports, arts, and shared family rituals that restore balance.

Ultimately, the solution lies in rebuilding trust. Adolescents need to feel that they can make mistakes without fear of humiliation that their anxieties will be taken seriously, and that discipline will be fair, consistent, and compassionate. Parents, in turn, need support—guidance on navigating digital parenting, spaces to share anxieties, and reassurance that seeking help is not a failure.

Longevity and material comfort mean little if emotional well-being collapses in the most vulnerable years of life. A society that prides itself on demographic advantage must invest equally in emotional literacy and humane parenting. Teen suicides are not merely individual tragedies; they are collective warnings. Listening—patiently, humbly, and without prejudice—may yet save lives.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Let’s celebrate love & passion

TheValentine’s Week celebrations that begin on February 7 with the Rose Day culminate on February 14 as Valentine’s Day. In between are Propose Day (Feb 8), Chocolate Day (Feb 9), Teddy Day (Feb 10), Promise Day (Feb 11), Hug Day (Feb 12), and the Kiss Day on February 13. Valentine’s Day originated from the Roman Catholic Church’s feast day for Saint Valentine, a day to express gratitude and appreciation for the loved ones in your life. This day is celebrated through exchange of flowers, cards, gifts, chocolates, jewellery, sweets, lovely words, messages, love letters to show your love and appreciation. It’s a time when people express their feelings to their romantic partners, friends, family members, and even pets. Let’s take a moment to express our feelings, share a smile, and embrace the beauty of relationships this Valentine’s Day.

Dr Madhusudhan Reddy Burra,Karimnagar

Indian teacher Rouble Nagi wins Global honours

Kudosto Indian teacher Rouble Nagi for winning the Global Teacher Prize-2026, who was rewarded with a prize of approximately Rs nine crore at the World Government Summit in Dubai, courtesy of GEMS Education. In her hour of glory, the humble lady vowed to use the prize money to provide education and life skills training to children from poor families. Indeed, she has been acclaimed for establishing Rouble Nagi Art Foundation that runs 800 training centres across India. She teaches subjects to children from slums by writing on the walls. Taking inspiration from her dedication, let us all, as a social responsibility, start paying at least Rs one per day to the PM and CM relief funds to help repair government schools and provide better infrastructure, free life and job skills to the poor so that they can secure their lives with decent livelihoods.

Sreelekha P S,Secunderabad-61

Nipah virus cases on the rise in India

Reportsof new Nipah virus cases in West Bengal and other parts of India like Kerala have understandably raised concern, as the virus is rare and considered highly dangerous due to its high fatality rate in past outbreaks. The virus can spread from animals to humans and through close human contact. Its symptoms usually appear between nine and 14 days and may begin with fever, headache and respiratory issues. But in some cases, the condition can deteriorate rapidly and turn fatal if not managed in time. While previous Nipah outbreaks recorded high mortality, health officials have urged the public to stay calm, follow official health advisories, maintain hygiene, and avoid spreading misinformation or panic. Early reporting of symptoms and cooperation with health teams remains the most effective tool to control the situation.

Jubel D'Cruz, Mumbai

Disruptions win headlines but credibility fetches votes

IndianParliament has become less a forum for deliberation and more a stage for political drama. Walkouts, slogan shouting, and adjournments dominate proceedings. But do these disruptions translate into votes for the Opposition? The answer is more complicated than it looks. Disruptions serve distinct roles: they highlight contested issues, mobilise party supporters, and attract coverage in the press. When Rahul Gandhi quoted from former army chief M M Naravane’s unpublished memoir, he was not only breaking a parliamentary rule but was trying to frame the government as being indecisive vis-à-vis Ladakh. The controversy gave immense media coverage, but whether it wins votes for the Congress party is another matter. For voters, political theatrics matter less compared to credibility. Many supporters may cheer confrontation, but others often see it as chaos, waste of taxpayer’s money, and weakening of institutions. Disruptions can backfire if they are irrelevant to the concerns of bread and butter like jobs, inflation, and healthcare. The electorate rewards parties, which protest on issues related to everyday concerns, not those that indulge in dramatics. The lesson is clear: Parliament is not a stage for endless drama. If the Opposition wishes to convert parliamentary protest into electoral gain, it must tie every disruption to issues that bother in the daily lives of citizens. Disruptions may win headlines, but elections are won on credibility, accountability, and performance.

Dr O Prasada Rao,Hyderabad

A star is born on the cricketing horizon

VaibhavSuryavanshi slammed a mammoth 175 runs in 80 balls to take India to a historic 411/9 against England in the U19 World Cup final in Harare. This is the highest ever total in a U19 World Cup knockout, surpassing their own 2016 record. The 14-year-old now holds the record for the fastest century in a U19 World Cup final. Along the way, Suryavanshi also became the first batsman to score 150 or more in the summit clash. Needless to say, a promising new star is born in the horizon of Indian cricket.

N R Ramachandran,Chennai

Surya, the new one-man army

Indiawon the U19 cricket World Cup for the sixth time, thanks to a superlative knock of 175 runs from 80 balls by the one-man army going by the name

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Laced with an amazing 15 hits to the ropes and an equal number over the fence ensured a magnificent strike rate of 218.75. During his blitzkrieg, the prodigious talent broke many records. It is time he is rewarded with a deserving national call. Riding on Surya's scintillating knock and an equally brilliant all-round performance, India crushed champion outfit England by 100 runs. A truly magnificent showing indeed!

PVP Madhu Nivriti,Secunderabad-61

Post-retirement 'revelations' raise doubts

Apropos ‘Rahul’s antics over Naravane’s book will not help Cong’ (THI Feb 5), the book authored by retired General MM Naravane, ‘Four Stars of Destiny’, which awaits government’s clearance for publication created pandemonium in Parliament on February 2. Two issues that demand answers are (1) is the opposition leader permitted to quote from an unpublished book, or quote from a magazine excerpt of the book? And (2) is it the tendency of retired defence personnel and government servants to wash dirty linen in public appropriate? Post-retirement revelations cast aspirations on veracity, authenticity, and intent. However, more than Rahul Gandhi’s impropriety to quote from an unpublished book, it is the government’s blanket intolerance to opposition’s uncomfortable charges and seemingly incurable allergy to difference of opinion and dissent, that’s disturbing.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi