Congress leaders campaign for Ramaarthi Gopi in 7th Division

Nizamabad: Aspart of the fourth day of the municipal election campaign, NUDA Chairman Kesha Venu, along with senior Congress leader Gujja Rajeshwari, conducted a campaign from Chandra Nagar to Nyalkal Road on Saturday in support of Congress corporator candidate Ramaarthi Gopi in the 7th Division.

Addressing residents during the campaign, the leaders described Ramaarthi Gopi as a young and committed leader with a strong determination to serve the people and develop the division.

They said Gopi would work sincerely to resolve local issues and ensure overall development if elected.

Kesha Venu and Gujja Rajeshwari appealed to voters to support Ramaarthi Gopi by voting for the Congress party’s hand symbol and ensure his victory with a huge majority.