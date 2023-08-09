Live
Eighth edition of ‘Vizag Navy Marathon’ scheduled on November 5
Visakhapatnam: The ‘Vizag Navy Marathon’, a flagship event of 'Navy Day' celebrations of the Eastern Naval Command, is scheduled on November 5.
From 4,000 people in 2014, the marathon that saw an enthusiastic participation of professional runners, amateurs, elders, children, families and friends has grown to 18,000 participants in 2022.
With an aim to promote health and fitness, the marathon will be held in four race categories such as 42-km, 21-km, 10-km and 5-km along the Beach Road. Registration for all the categories has commenced and registration can be done by logging on to: www.vizagnavymarathon.run.
Blackbuck, the State Animal of Andhra Pradesh, is the mascot for the eighth edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon and it is also inscribed on the crest of INS Visakhapatnam, symbolising the long-term association and synergy between the Indian Navy and the state.
The event will highlight ‘reduce-reuse-recycle’ and intends to contribute to achieving a plastic-free state. This year's edition has attractive cash prizes for 10-km, 21-km and 42-km categories of races.