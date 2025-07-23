Eighth, last anti-submarine warfare ship launched for Indian Navy

Visakhapatnam: Ajay, the eighth and last ship of anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW SWC), has been launched at the GRSE, Kolkata.

The indigenously-designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Ajay (Yard 3034), the first ship of the Arnala class, was commissioned on June 18 and delivery of the second ship is scheduled in August. With an indigenous content of over 80 per cent, the ship exemplifies the government of India’s initiative of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India and provides significant capabilities to secure national maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region.

Powered by diesel engines and propelled by water jets, the launch of Ajay marked a significant milestone in the Indian Navy’s continued quest for self-reliance in shipbuilding, weapons, sensors and advanced communication and electronic warfare systems.

The warship will augment the Indian Navy’s underwater domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare and mine laying capabilities. The ship is equipped with role defining sensors such as hull mounted sonar and low frequency variable depth sonar (LFVDS) and firepower provided by state-of-the-art Torpedoes, anti-submarine rockets, NSG-30 gun and 12.7-mm SRCG.

In keeping with the naval tradition, Priya Deshmukh launched the ship in the presence of Chief of Materiel (COM) Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh. The event saw participation of senior officials from the Indian Navy and GRSE.