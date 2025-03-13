‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ held at ZPS in Lalkapalli village

Live
Kalyandurg (Anantapur district): ‘EkPed Maa ke Naam’ was organised in Zilla Parishad School in Lalkapalli village, Settur mandal, Kalyanadurg constituency on Wednesday. Kendriya Vidyalaya student Sunkara Navani organised the programme.
After distributing saplings to school students, Settur mandal education officer Vani Devi, chief guest, said that for environmental protection, we should plant saplings and protect them and make them grow into trees.
School headmaster Sirajuddin, teachers, SSR Educational Society Secretary G Priscilla, Indian Red Cross volunteer K Mahendra and others participated in this programme.
