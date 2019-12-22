Elaborate arrangements were made for CM 3 day tour in Kadapa district

Kadapa: District administration has made elaborate arrangements for the success of 3 day tour of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy schedule to be held from 23rd to 25th December in the district.

According to the district collector CH. Harikiran chief minister will lay foundation stones for AP High Grade Steel Corporation, at Sunnapuralla palle, lift irrigation project, and another irrigation scheme called Rajoli Anacut on Kundu river in Jammalamadugu and Duvvuru mandals, railway over bridge and free dining hall building for patients at RIMS hospital on Monday.

On this occasion chief minister is praposed to address two public meetings at Sunnapurallapalle and Nelaturu villages.

On 24th morning chief Minister will pay tributes to father late Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR memorial in Idupulapaya and offers special prayers in the church at same place.

Later he will participates in various developmental activities in Ratachoti constituency, address public meeting in Rayachoti town.

On 25th he will participates Chirstmas celebrations by offering special prayers in CSI church and later participates in various development works like inauguration YSR Sports Complex, laying foundation stone etc, in the afternoon he will left for Gannavaram from Kadapa by helicopter.

Deputy chief minister Amzadh Basha, ministers P. Anil Kumar Yadav, G. Rajendra nath Reddy, A.Suresh, G. Jayaram, government whips G. Srikanth Reddy, K. Srinivasulu, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and others are participating in the chief minister tour.