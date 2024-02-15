Elaborate security arrangements for Radha Sapthami

Tirumala: Police made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Radha Sapthami which will be held in Tirumala on Friday. A big contingent of 650 Police where involved in the security in Tirumala and also and Other important points.

Tirupati district S. P Mallika Garg along with senior police officials inspected four mada streets, exits and entry points Outer Ring Road and other places and discussed with the police officials on the measures for orderly moment of people.

Earlier she addressed the police who are on bandhobost duty. She Wanted the police to be friendly with devotees and patiently deal with pilgrims. The S P also urged the police officers to take initiative with other department officer and also TTD authorities for better coordination.

Additional SP s Venkat Rao, kulashekar and law and order ASP Vimala Kumari Tirumala DSP srinivasul Aachari, TTD vgo, CI s,SI s also present.



