Election campaign reaches peak in Srikakulam

Srikakulam : Election campaign reached its peak in Srikakulam district as candidates and leaders of major parties are busy touring all villages and habitations in their Assembly constituencies. YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates are carrying out campaign despite scorching sun and heat waves as only three days are left for the end of campaign. Alliance candidates of Tekkali, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Kuna Ravi Kumar, Gondu Sankar and others are conducting campaign from 7 am to till 10 pm knocking all doors in their segments.

“I will have to cover another 30 villages in the coming three days in my seat,” said TDP-JSP-BJP alliance Amadalavalasa candidate Kuna Ravi Kumar.

“Due to some busy work with the state party, I am unable to cover about 30 villages in my segment and need to cover the same within three days,” explained TDP-JSP-BJP alliance Tekkali candidate Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

Srikakulam MP candidate Rammohan Naidu said he had adopted roadshow method for election campaign this time to cover all seven Assembly segments. On the other hand, YSRCP candidates Dharmana Prasada Rao of Srikakulam, Tammineni Sitaram of Amadalavalasa and Gorle Kiran Kumar of Etcherla are busy in covering more areas in one day by fixing busy schedule.

“We have almost covered all houses in the segment as part of ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ earlier. With that acquaintance, we are visiting all houses easily,” said YSRCP Etcherla candidate Kiran Kumar.

