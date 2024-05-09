Live
- Eluru: Collector reviews polling arrangements
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Hyderabad: Heavy rain brings relief, but power issues persist
- CPI leader Narayana dares PM Modi to arrest Jagan
- GHMC to begin surveying dilapidated structures
- Rahul Gandhi to Campaign in Narsapur and Saroornagar today
- Cong is communal, appeases Muslims to grab power: Konda
Just In
Election campaign reaches peak in Srikakulam
Candidates of main parties rush to cover all villages in their constituencies as poll day approaches fast
Srikakulam : Election campaign reached its peak in Srikakulam district as candidates and leaders of major parties are busy touring all villages and habitations in their Assembly constituencies. YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates are carrying out campaign despite scorching sun and heat waves as only three days are left for the end of campaign. Alliance candidates of Tekkali, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Kuna Ravi Kumar, Gondu Sankar and others are conducting campaign from 7 am to till 10 pm knocking all doors in their segments.
“I will have to cover another 30 villages in the coming three days in my seat,” said TDP-JSP-BJP alliance Amadalavalasa candidate Kuna Ravi Kumar.
“Due to some busy work with the state party, I am unable to cover about 30 villages in my segment and need to cover the same within three days,” explained TDP-JSP-BJP alliance Tekkali candidate Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.
Srikakulam MP candidate Rammohan Naidu said he had adopted roadshow method for election campaign this time to cover all seven Assembly segments. On the other hand, YSRCP candidates Dharmana Prasada Rao of Srikakulam, Tammineni Sitaram of Amadalavalasa and Gorle Kiran Kumar of Etcherla are busy in covering more areas in one day by fixing busy schedule.
“We have almost covered all houses in the segment as part of ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ earlier. With that acquaintance, we are visiting all houses easily,” said YSRCP Etcherla candidate Kiran Kumar.