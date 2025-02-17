Election of Tuni municipality Vice chairman postponed amid lack of quorum

The election for the Vice Chairman of Tuni Municipality in Kakinada district has been postponed, as announced by the district joint collector. The decision came after it was determined that there was a lack of quorum to proceed with the election.

During the scheduled election, only 10 councilors supported by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were present, while all councilors backed by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) were notably absent. This absence ultimately led to the postponement, with the district joint collector confirming that the election will now be held on Tuesday morning.

In a related development, the election for the Chairman of Palakonda Nagar Panchayat has also been postponed for similar reasons. The absence of a sufficient number of councilors has hindered the electoral process in both municipalities. The situation highlights ongoing political tensions as local governance continues to face challenges in reaching consensus and maintaining attendance during critical electoral events.