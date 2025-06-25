Election sought for chairman post of AP fisheries society

Vijayawada: Presidents and members of the fisheries cooperative societies from all the 13 erstwhile districts of Andhra Pradesh urged Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu to take immediate steps to conduct elections for the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Fisheries Cooperative Society.

Presidents, members and AFCOF directors submitted a representation to Atchannaidu at his camp office here on Tuesday. They requested that only individuals who have served as district fisheries society presidents and AFCOF directors be eligible to contest for the chairman position. They also called for immediate elections for the chairman and vice-chairman of AFCOF, in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Societies Act, 1964 (APCS Act, 1964).

Various district fisheries society presidents, including Kokkiligadda Naga Ramesh, Konduru Palisetti, Maila Vasantharao, Yatagiri Ramprasad, Perayya, Naveen, Ramesh, and others were present.