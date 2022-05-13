Election To 4 Rajya Sabha Seats In AP: Vijayasai, Priti Adani, Mastan Rao certain

Vijayawada: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the schedule for the biennial election for 4 Rajya Sabha seats on Thursday, political activity has picked up in Andhra Pradesh. V Vijayasai Reddy, TG Venkatesh, YS Chowdary and Suresh Prabhu will be retiring on June 21.

Hectic lobbying for the seats is on in the ruling YSRCP. It is learnt that re-nomination of Vijayasai Reddy is certain.

As regards the other names, speculations are rife that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to select aqua industrialist Beeda Mastan Rao of Nellore, former Union minister Killi Kruparani, who hails from North Andhra region or may opt for TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Priti Adani, wife of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.

The CM, in all probability, may announce the names before he leaves for Davos on May 22. Meanwhile, actor and comedian Ali's name is also making rounds for the RS seat. It may be noted that Ali had met the Chief Minister sometime back.

The notification for the polls will be issued on May 24 and voting will be held on June 10. According to the established practice, counting will take place an hour after the conclusion of polling. Most of the new members who get elected are likely to vote in the President's election, due sometime in July.