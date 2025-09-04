  • Menu
Electric bus donated to TTD

Tirumala: Ganesh Mani, CEO of Chennai-based Switch Mobility Automotive Limited, and Venkataraman, Chief Commercial Officer, have donated an electric bus worth Rs 1.33 crore to TTD on Wednesday. They handed over the vehicle keys to Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary in front of the Srivari Temple.

