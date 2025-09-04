Live
- Row between Dy CM, sacked minister’s supporters
- Illness To Wellness Foundation And IndianSpinal Injuries Centre Observe World Spinal Cord Injury Day 2025 With A Weeklong Awareness Program
- Dharmasthala case accused sent back to SIT custody
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes September 4, 2025 – Free Diamonds & Skins
- Group demands state reconsider choice of Dasara inaugural guest
- Banu Mushtaq officially invited by Mysuru admin to inaugurate Dussehra festivities
- Wait for a true GST 2.0 continues: Congress
- Happiest moment turned into something tragic: Kohli on stampede
- DK Suresh flays Oppn’s political drama, urges preservation of temple’s sanctity
- ‘Baaghi 4’ Sparks Box Office Frenzy: Tiger Shroff’s Comeback Gathers Steam
Electric bus donated to TTD
Tirumala: Ganesh Mani, CEO of Chennai-based Switch Mobility Automotive Limited, and Venkataraman, Chief Commercial Officer, have donated an electric bus worth Rs 1.33 crore to TTD on Wednesday. They handed over the vehicle keys to Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary in front of the Srivari Temple.
