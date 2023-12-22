Live
Just In
Electrical sub-engineer caught taking bribe
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A sub-engineer at Maredubaka Electrical sub-station in Mandapet Mandal of East Godavari District was caught red-handed by the ACB officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 on Friday. According to Additional SP Ch. Sowjanya, the details are as follows.
Mullapudi Srinivasa Rao of Dulla village approached the electricity authorities for laying a borewell in his uncle Mutyala Gopalakrishna's farm. In this regard, Sub Engineer Prasad asked for a bribe of Rs.70000 to make an estimate and process the application. As no bribe was given, the estimation slip was not given even after months. So Srinivasa Rao complained about this matter to Rajahmundry ACB officials.
According to the Additional SP scheme, ACB officials visited the substation on Friday. According to the pre-plan Srinivasa Rao handed over Rs.70000 to Sub Engineer Prasad. As soon as he put the money in his diary, additional SP Sowjanya and other ACB officers raided and arrested him.
Addl. SP said that employees who accept bribes will be punished. She advised people to approach ACB if any government employee asks for a bribe. A case will be registered against the accused and he will appear in the ACB court, she said. Inspectors Vasu Krishna, Satish, Srinivas, and SI Wilson participated in the raid.