Electrophysiology helps in analysing irregular heart rhythm

Ongole: Electrophysiology is a sub-speciality in cardiology, and that analyses reasons for the ups and downs in heart rate, identifies reason for the disease and helps cardiologists in treatment, explained Dr Chandramouli, the electrophysiologist at Ramesh Hospitals.

Speaking at a press meet at Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital in Ongole on Tuesday, its chief operating officer Dr Harikumar Reddy said that they have established electrophysiology lab, the first one in the district, to provide advanced cardiac treatment to patients. Explaining electrophysiology, Dr Chandramouli said heart's electrical system produces signals that control timing of heartbeat, and electrophysiology study helps in creating a detailed map of how those signals move between each heartbeat. By analysing the signals, the doctor said that they could recommend medicare and device therapy like radiofrequency ablation, pacemaker, automatic implantable cardiac defibrillator or cardiac resynchronization therapy that best suits the patient.

Dr Senthil Kumar, the lead consultant interventional cardiologist said that with the help of the EP study, adult and paediatric cardiology specialists can take decisions immediately, and offer treatment at any time round the clock without sending them to Vijayawada or Chennai, by saving expenditure and time.

Cardiologist Dr Nagamony said regular electrophysiology study helps in increasing quality of life for people fitted with pacemakers, and people, who are prone to cardiac failure.

Hospital's deputy managing director Dr Mamatha Rayapati informed that they are going to offer heart transplant surgeries in Ramesh Hospital, where all speciality services are now available.

She advised public to utilise the services of Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital for any cardiac issues and save valuable money and time in an emergency.