Elocution competition on Indian Constitution from July 20

Ongole: Prakasam Zilla Abhivriddhi Vedika president Chunduri Rangarao announced that in association with Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights, Constitutional Rights Protection Forum, and other public fronts, they are conducting an elocution competition on Constitution of India, from July 20 to 26 in Ongole, to educate citizens about their fundamental rights and responsibilities.

Speaking at a press conference in Ongole on Friday, Rangarao emphasised that every citizen must develop awareness about the Constitution and protect the rights and responsibilities it guarantees. He highlighted that the Indian Constitution, crafted under Dr BR Ambedkar’s leadership and implemented on January 26, 1950, is the world’s finest constitution after studying the constitutions of various countries. He described the Constitution as India’s ‘Dharma Sastra’, and noted that all Indian citizens are duty-bound to accept it.

Chunduri Rangarao, OPDR AP president; Chavali Sudhakar, PTSU AP vice president; Rajasekhar, and others explained that the elocution competition will be held in students and youth categories, from July 20 to 26, between 10 am and 2 pm, at Media Cameramen Association Bhavan, in Devudu Cheruvu, Ongole. They informed that there is a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for first, second, and third positions, along with 10 consolation prizes and prize distribution will be held in August first week, with retired Central Information Commission Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar as the chief guest.

The organisers encouraged maximum participation in the competition to ensure the program’s success.

They emphasized that awareness of the Constitution at the student level is crucial for the nation’s comprehensive development.